PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) People from cross section of society here Saturday highly lauded the one year performance of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Govt that put the economy back on track of speedy progress and development.

Ikhtair Wali, PMLN KP Information Secretary said the Govt has saved the country from an imminent economic default and bring stability to the economy by significantly reducing the current account deficit, increasing exports to 30.64billion Dollars from 27.72billion dollars and record remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis that showed their overwhelming confidence in the Prime Minister's leadership.

He said Uran Pakistan mega project was launched for socioeconomic empowerment of youth besides universal health coverage and new Gwadar airport was inaugurated.

Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem of Swabi University said that saving Rs238 billion after suspension of the expansive agreement with IPPs and improvement of credit rating of Pakistan was big achievement of the Govt.

He said Pakistan was facing challenge of energy shortfall since long and conversion of 27000 tube-wells on solar energy would help increase per acres agriculture production besides save power energy immensely.

Dr Naeem said that bringing inflation down to record below three percent and increase in stock exchange and BISP stipend to Rs13500 this year will benefit millions of Pakistanis.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq praised the foreign policy of Shehbaz Sharif Govt that successfully organized the SCO conference at Islamabad.

He said Kashmir dispute was boldly highlighted by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA and restored confidence of investors.

Retired Information Officer Misal Khan, senior economist Sumbal Riaz, ex PST teacher Riazul Haq and property dealer Nasir Khan besides Mazim Bahadar Khan highly appreciated the one year performance of the Govt that raised stature of the country high.

