Federal Health Department For Combating Dengue In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The Federal Health Minister has commended the exemplary efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in combating dengue and has directed other provinces to undertake similar actions.

In a high-level meeting, Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadim Jan praised the effective and timely efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in controlling dengue, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.

He also emphasized the importance of other provinces adopting measures against dengue similar to those implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All Provincial Health Ministers, Secretaries, the Director-General of Health Services, and senior health officials of their respective health departments participated online in the meeting to discuss various critical healthcare topics.

However, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Advisor on Health Dr. Riaz Anwar, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Director-General Health Services Dr. Shaukat Ali, and other officials participated.

In accordance with statistics provided at the meeting, Balochistan reported the most dengue cases�2,627�followed by Punjab (1,961), Sindh (1,014), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (234 instances).

Dr. Nadim Jan lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its exceptional efforts in preventing dengue this year, highlighting that they had recorded fewer positive cases compared to other provinces.

Emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts to prevent dengue nationwide, Dr. Nadim Jan stressed the need to protect the nation from this potentially dangerous disease.

