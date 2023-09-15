Open Menu

Federal Health Ministry Praises KP's Dengue Prevention Efforts In High-level Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2023 | 06:30 PM

In a pivotal meeting held under the leadership of Federal Health Minister, Dr. Nadim Jan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department received high praise for its timely proactive measures in dengue prevention

In a pivotal meeting held under the leadership of Federal Health Minister, Dr. Nadim Jan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department received high praise for its timely proactive measures in dengue prevention.

The meeting which encompassed discussions on the current health landscape across provinces, emphasized the importance of timely actions against dengue and encouraged other provinces to follow Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's in this regard.

The meeting attended by all Provincial Health Ministers, Secretaries, the Director-General of Health Services, and senior officials from the health department, delved into various critical healthcare topics.

In addition to dengue prevention, the discussions revolved around Sehat Card services, malaria, hepatitis, medication procurement, and financial considerations.

Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadim Jan acknowledged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's commendable efforts in dengue prevention over this year.

He pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported a significantly lower rate of positive dengue cases this year compared to other provinces.

During the meeting, dengue case statistics were presented, revealing that, as of now, Balochistan has reported the highest number of cases at 2,627, followed by Punjab with 1,961, Sindh with 1,014, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the lowest at 234 cases.

Significant attention was dedicated to the procurement of medications within the allocated budget. Further discussions on budget allocation will take place during a scheduled meeting next week between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department leadership and the Federal Health Minister.

The Federal Health Minister expressed the importance of continuing robust dengue prevention efforts in all provinces to safeguard the nation from potentially dangerous diseases like dengue.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the participants included Dr. Riaz Anwar Health Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Director General Health Services Dr. Shaukat Ali and other high-ranking officials.

More Stories From Pakistan