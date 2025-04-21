Federal Insurance Ombudsman Announces Major Crackdown Against Insurance Companies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Federal Insurance Ombudsman has announced a major crackdown against insurance companies found guilty of criminal negligence in paying legitimate claims to poor, orphaned, widowed, and ill policyholders.
According to a pres release issued by Media Office of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman ,Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Mumtaz Ali Shah, stated that this decision was taken following directives received during a recent meeting with the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari. The meeting was held to present the institution’s annual performance report to the President.
Shah further added that urgent action is being taken to address complaints regarding mismanagement and fraudulent insurance policies sold by certain insurance companies.
He emphasized that an implementation committee, led by Director General Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui, is working around the clock to ensure strict enforcement of the Ombudsman’s decisions.
Referring to the institution’s performance report for 2024, the Federal Insurance Ombudsman revealed that the office has broken all previous records in terms of complaint registration, resolution, and claim settlements. A total of 6,116 complaints were registered in 2024, out of which 5,827 were resolved. As a result, the institution secured monetary relief worth Rs. 2.32 billion for complainants from various insurance companies.
He also highlighted the use of modern technology, which now enables complainants and insurance companies to participate in hearings from their homes. This advancement has significantly saved time and travel costs for both parties.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt to allocate Rs100m fund to promote youth talent: Minister4 minutes ago
-
Federal Insurance Ombudsman announces major crackdown against insurance companies4 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister commends terror attack on anti-Polio team in South Waziristan4 minutes ago
-
2,286 criminals arrested, over Rs799m recovered: Police14 minutes ago
-
Man injured by robbers14 minutes ago
-
Minister Pirzada chairs 40th Executive Board Meeting of FGEHA14 minutes ago
-
Police foil attack on polio team in Lower Waziristan, militant killed24 minutes ago
-
Catholic Church in Pakistan mourns the passing of Pope Francis34 minutes ago
-
UAF holds workshop on 'finance and e-governance'43 minutes ago
-
NA body discusses PMDC's regulatory framework44 minutes ago
-
Portuguese investors calls on PA speaker44 minutes ago
-
Minister Yousaf pledges smooth, well-organized Hajj operations for Pakistani pilgrims44 minutes ago