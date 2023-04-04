Close
Federal Insurance Ombudsman Calls On Sindh Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Federal Insurance Ombudsman calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Insurance Ombudsman Mohammed Khawar Jameel called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday.

They discussed steps taken pertaining to the Insurance, mistreatment and other issues.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the provision of justice was the top priority.

He said that people get relief with the quick resolution to problems related to insurance.

The Federal Ombudsman for Insurance said the problems related to insurance would be resolved on a priority basis.

