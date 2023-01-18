UrduPoint.com

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Issues Annual Performance Report

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel has finalised the arrangements for the annual National Conference to be held from January 19-20 in Karachi

Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel has finalised the arrangements for the annual National Conference to be held from January 19-20 in Karachi.

Participation of all stakeholders, including representatives of insurance companies, banks and SECP was being ensured, he said, to get insurance claims as soon as possible to the flood victims across the country.

An awareness campaign for crops or livestock insurance would also be launched, he said. "This conference has nationwide importance. As compared to the previous year, 30 to 40 percent more complaints have been registered in the Federal Ombudsman's offices, and the disposal of complaints has also increased by 50%", he added.

Rs 1.93 billion were given as monetary relief to the people under insurance claims, last year. It has increased to more than Rs 205 billion this year. Under the Federal Insurance Ombudsman, the proportion of complaints resolved in 60 days was also 95 percent this year.

Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel said that FIO was bringing justice at the doorstep of people, and the exemplary performance, last year, was the result of joint teamwork of all its regional offices.

