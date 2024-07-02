Open Menu

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Visits Data Ganj Bakhsh Shrine

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Federal Insurance Ombudsman visits Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Federal Insurance Ombudsman Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday visited the shrine of great Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Hajvery.

On this occasion, Administrator Auqaf Tauqeer Mehmood Wattoo presented the bouquet to him.

The federal ombudsman,along with his wife offered Fateha at the shrine and laid a ‘Chaddar’ of flowers on the grave of Data Ganj Bakhsh, popularly known as ‘Data Darbar’.

Later on,he visited the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman and mausoleum of noted poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal and laid wreaths and offered Fateha.

He prayed for stability of the democracy,economy and prosperity of the country.

Advisor Federal Insurance Munir Ahmad Chishti,Director Aftab Ahmad Shah and others were present.

