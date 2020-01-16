(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Governor House here on Thursday.

They discussed law and order situations in KP including merged districts.

The two sides agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation between federal and provincial governments for further improvement in law and order situations in merged districts.

Governor Shah Farman said that KP people had rendered unmatched sacrifices in war against terror that helped restored peace in the province and the country as well.