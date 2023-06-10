UrduPoint.com

Federal Interior Minister Lays Foundation Stone For Karari Railway Phattak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Federal Interior Minister lays foundation stone for Karari Railway Phattak

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has laid foundation stone for construction of a Railway Phattak near Chak No.190-RB Karari on Jhumra-Faisalabad Road here on Saturday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has laid foundation stone for construction of a Railway Phattak near Chak No.190-RB Karari on Jhumra-Faisalabad Road here on Saturday night.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating construction work, the minister said that he had intended to address a public gathering and listen to their problems during stone breaking ceremony of the Railway Phattak but the rain and windstorm disrupted the public meeting.

"Due to harsh weather, I postponed the public meeting. However, I preferred to lay foundation stone for construction of Railway Phattak so that this project could be completed in time", he added.

He said that Karari Railway Phattak project would be completed within next 15 to 20 days to resolve long lasting demand of the area people. He said that Rs.35 million would be spent on this facility and its construction would be completed on war-footing.

He said that the government was committed to provide all basic amenities to the people at their door steps. "Therefore, I would address the public meeting when I would inaugurate the Karari Railway Phattak after 15-20 days", he added.

Former MPA Zafar Iqbal Nagra and other notables of the area were also present on the occasion and they thanked the Federal Minister for Interior on starting work for Railway Phattak.

Related Topics

Weather Interior Minister Road Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report

5 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 Nigerian Security Agency Detains Ex-Central Bank C ..

Nigerian Security Agency Detains Ex-Central Bank Chief Under Ongoing Investigati ..

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to unveil growth oriented budget ..

Balochistan govt to unveil growth oriented budget with total outlay of Rs 700 b ..

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews pace of ongoing development ..

2 minutes ago
 Relief activities going on in affected areas by st ..

Relief activities going on in affected areas by storm, rain: Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.