Federal Interior Minister lays foundation stone for Karari Railway Phattak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has laid foundation stone for construction of a Railway Phattak near Chak No.190-RB Karari on Jhumra-Faisalabad Road here on Saturday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has laid foundation stone for construction of a Railway Phattak near Chak No.190-RB Karari on Jhumra-Faisalabad Road here on Saturday night.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating construction work, the minister said that he had intended to address a public gathering and listen to their problems during stone breaking ceremony of the Railway Phattak but the rain and windstorm disrupted the public meeting.

"Due to harsh weather, I postponed the public meeting. However, I preferred to lay foundation stone for construction of Railway Phattak so that this project could be completed in time", he added.

He said that Karari Railway Phattak project would be completed within next 15 to 20 days to resolve long lasting demand of the area people. He said that Rs.35 million would be spent on this facility and its construction would be completed on war-footing.

He said that the government was committed to provide all basic amenities to the people at their door steps. "Therefore, I would address the public meeting when I would inaugurate the Karari Railway Phattak after 15-20 days", he added.

Former MPA Zafar Iqbal Nagra and other notables of the area were also present on the occasion and they thanked the Federal Minister for Interior on starting work for Railway Phattak.