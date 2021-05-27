Federal interior minister meets Sindh Chief Minister

The Federal Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Thursday held a meeting with Chief Minister of Sindh , Syed Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Federal Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Thursday held a meeting with Chief Minister of Sindh , Syed Murad Ali Shah.

On the occasion the two agreed that mutual coordination was critical to combat criminals, unscrupulous and anti-state elements.

Assuring needed support to the Sindh government Minister Sheikh Rashid said maintenance of law and order situation along with protection of masses against criminals and anti-social elements/ gangsters was a Primary responsibility of the provincial government.

He said federal government was willing to provide relevant assistance to the Sindh government if sought in the larger public interest.

Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah shared in detail the measures adopted and steps being taken across the province. He also hoped that the province would be facilitated in procurement of sensitive gadgets required to trace, counter and apprehend criminals - increasingly turning hi-tech.

The chief minister further referred to grand operations initiated by the provincial government during past several years claiming that situation has relatively improved across the province.

The meeting among others was also attended by federal secretary for interior affairs, Yousuf Nasim Khokar, Chief Secretary of Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police (Sindh),Mushtaq Mahar and other senior officials.