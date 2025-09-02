Open Menu

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Bannu Terror Attack, Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldiers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack by Khawarij militants on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu, lauding the courage and sacrifice of security personnel who thwarted the assault

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack by Khawarij militants on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu, lauding the courage and sacrifice of security personnel who thwarted the assault.

Naqvi paid rich tribute to six personnel of the Federal Constabulary and Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom while resisting the terrorists. He said the brave soldiers sacrificed their lives to foil the nefarious designs of the attackers.

“Security forces, with unmatched valor, sent five Khawarij terrorists to hell and crushed their unholy ambitions,” the minister stated.

He said the Pakistani nation salutes the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs and takes immense pride in the courage of its armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

“The martyrs who defeated the terrorists’ evil designs are the true heroes of the nation, and the country will forever remain indebted to their sacrifices,” Naqvi added.

Recent Stories

Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

8 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

3 minutes ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Ba ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt focuses on agri, industrial, mining sector: F ..

Govt focuses on agri, industrial, mining sector: Federal Minister for Planning a ..

3 minutes ago
 5 Khawarij killed, six security personnel martyred ..

5 Khawarij killed, six security personnel martyred in Bannu terrorist attack

3 minutes ago
PM lauds security forces for killing 6 terrorists ..

PM lauds security forces for killing 6 terrorists in Bannu

4 minutes ago
 Sindh information department’s focal person visi ..

Sindh information department’s focal person visits Kotri barrage

4 minutes ago
 NLPD hosts book launch ceremony of Dr. Asma Ajmal� ..

NLPD hosts book launch ceremony of Dr. Asma Ajmal’s Novel "Hashim Aur Hajra"

4 minutes ago
 Several injured in Quetta blast

Several injured in Quetta blast

4 minutes ago
 Widespread rains forecast for Wednesday; Flood, la ..

Widespread rains forecast for Wednesday; Flood, landslide alerts issued

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma ..

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari criticizes Barrister G ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan