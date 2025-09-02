- Home
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Bannu Terror Attack, Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldiers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack by Khawarij militants on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu, lauding the courage and sacrifice of security personnel who thwarted the assault
Naqvi paid rich tribute to six personnel of the Federal Constabulary and Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom while resisting the terrorists. He said the brave soldiers sacrificed their lives to foil the nefarious designs of the attackers.
“Security forces, with unmatched valor, sent five Khawarij terrorists to hell and crushed their unholy ambitions,” the minister stated.
He said the Pakistani nation salutes the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs and takes immense pride in the courage of its armed forces and law enforcement agencies.
“The martyrs who defeated the terrorists’ evil designs are the true heroes of the nation, and the country will forever remain indebted to their sacrifices,” Naqvi added.
