Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Congratulates Saudi Arabia On National Day
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended heartiest congratulations to HRH King Salman bin Abdulaziz, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Royal family, and the people of Saudi Arabia on the country's National Day.
The Interior Minister said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan-Saudi Arabia are shining example of friendship and brotherhood which have withstood the test of time.
He underscored that the land of Hijaz is the center of devotion and spirituality for the Muslims.
He added that the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are connected by religious and fraternal ties.
Interior Minister said, "Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan, and we cherish our historic bond." He highlighted that Saudi Arabia's progress under its current leadership is commendable.
He stated that the Royal Family has rendered invaluable services for islam and Muslim Ummah.
Recent Stories
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trained teachers are nation's asset: minister2 minutes ago
-
297 held for overcharging2 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh café host reference on novel ‘ Siyah Heeray’12 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackles 180 emergencies last week12 minutes ago
-
241 Green tractors to be provided on subsidy in Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting after assuming charge12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 45 kg drugs in 11 operations22 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide takes notice of 54,000 cases of Malaria reported from KP32 minutes ago
-
Woman hit to death32 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant transforms lives, communities through CPEC flagship project42 minutes ago
-
11 police officials removed from service in Bannu42 minutes ago
-
Man killed over transaction dispute in Khanewal42 minutes ago