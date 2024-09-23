Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended heartiest congratulations to HRH King Salman bin Abdulaziz, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Royal family, and the people of Saudi Arabia on the country's National Day.

The Interior Minister said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan-Saudi Arabia are shining example of friendship and brotherhood which have withstood the test of time.

He underscored that the land of Hijaz is the center of devotion and spirituality for the Muslims.

He added that the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are connected by religious and fraternal ties.

Interior Minister said, "Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan, and we cherish our historic bond." He highlighted that Saudi Arabia's progress under its current leadership is commendable.

He stated that the Royal Family has rendered invaluable services for islam and Muslim Ummah.