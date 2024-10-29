Open Menu

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Felicitates Turkiye On Its 101st Republic Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Turkiye on the occasion of their 101st Republic Day.

In a statement, he extended warm wishes to the Turkish leadership, particularly recognizing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s role in Turkiye’s development and progress.

Naqvi highlighted Pakistan’s strong and enduring ties with Turkiye, stating, “We equally share the happiness of our Turkish brethren on this historic day.”

He praised Turkiye’s advancements under President Erdogan’s leadership, noting, "The country’s remarkable growth and resilience serves as an inspiration for nations around the world."

“The journey of Turkiye over the past century showcases the strength and unity of its people, and President Erdogan’s vision has positioned Turkiye as a leader in development and prosperity,” Naqvi added.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Turkiye, the Interior Minister said he had productive discussions with Turkish officials, focusing on areas of mutual interest that promise to deepen Pakistan-Turkiye relations.

“Our discussions aimed to reinforce our shared goals and explore new avenues for collaboration, particularly in trade, defense, and cultural exchanges,” he said, underscoring the significance of the Pak-Turk friendship.

Naqvi concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s pride in its historic bond with Turkiye, built on mutual respect and shared cultural and historical values.

He expressed optimism that the enduring friendship between the two countries would continue to thrive, contributing to regional peace and prosperity.

