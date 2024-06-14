Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman residence in Islamabad and inquired about his health.

The Federal Interior Minister expressed good wishes for Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman's health and well-being.

He emphasized that he had a longstanding relationship of more than 25 years with Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, which is based on respect and esteem.