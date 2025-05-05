Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Oman Police & Customs Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday visited headquarters of Oman Police and Customs, where he was warmly received by Lieutenant General Hassan bin Mohsen Al Shuraiki, Chief of Oman Police and Customs.

Minister Naqvi held an important meeting with Lt. Gen. Al Shuraiki, during which they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in policing, counter-terrorism, and anti-smuggling efforts. Both sides agreed to strengthen mutual collaboration and communication to combat drug and smuggling mafias,said a press release issued here.

The Omani police chief praised the contributions of the Pakistani community to Oman’s development and economic strength.

Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude to Lt. Gen. Al Shuraiki for assuring solutions to the visa-related issues faced by Pakistani nationals. He also offered training programs in Pakistan for Omani police, coast guards, and customs officers, stating: “We have excellent academies and are ready to provide training.”

He extended an invitation to Lt. Gen. Al Shuraiki to visit Pakistan.

Speaking on domestic reforms, Minister Naqvi revealed, “We have cancelled passports of 50,000 individuals involved in various crimes. They will be barred from traveling abroad for five years.”

He emphasized that joint efforts with Oman will be made to curb illegal immigration and assured full assistance in repatriating Pakistani prisoners from Omani jails.

“Oman and Pakistan are bound by deep-rooted, brotherly, and historic ties,” said Lt. Gen. Al Shuraiki. “We are ready to closely coordinate with Pakistan on drug control and anti-smuggling measures. Minister Naqvi’s practical proposals are commendable,” he added.

During his visit, Minister Naqvi met with members of the Pakistani community, notable figures, and diplomatic officials in Oman. He briefed the diaspora on Pakistan’s principled stance regarding the regional situation, reiterating that:

“Pakistan is a peace-loving country and desires lasting peace in the region. However, our brave armed forces are always prepared to respond to any misadventure with full force.”

“Peace is our desire, but those who mistake it for weakness are misguided,” he added. “Today, every child of Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces.”

The Pakistani community welcomed the minister’s stance and lauded his engagement. Minister Naqvi attentively listened to their concerns and personally noted down each issue. On the spot, he issued directives to the Director General of the Ministry of Interior for prompt resolution of the raised matters.

The community expressed appreciation, stating: “Many ministers came before, but none took such practical steps to resolve our issues. You have won our hearts by taking immediate action.”

“Your visit has given us real hope,” the community added.

Minister Naqvi emphasized, “Pakistanis abroad, including in Oman, are our pride. Their issues are our own, and resolving genuine problems is my responsibility.

From now on, no issue related to FIA, NADRA, or the Ministry of Interior will remain unresolved.”

“You are ambassadors of Pakistan abroad. Raising the national flag high should be your top priority,” he urged.

Earlier, Minister Naqvi was introduced to the staff at the Pakistani Embassy in Muscat. The Pakistani Ambassador briefed him on the active role of the community in Oman’s progress.

At the end of the visit, Minister Naqvi penned his remarks in the visitors’ book.

Earlier Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visied Omani Ministry of Interior in Muscat and Held Key Meeting with Counterpart Syed Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi.

He was warmly received by his Omani counterpart, Syed Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi. The two ministers held an important meeting and exchanged views on the prevailing regional situation.

Minister Naqvi briefed the Omani Interior Minister on Pakistan’s principled stance regarding the recent escalation in tensions between Pakistan and India. He stressed that “blame games only fuel tensions,” and that “Pakistan’s position is clear: if war is imposed on us, we will respond with full force.” He reiterated that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, committed to sustainable peace in the region. He also praised Oman’s key role in resolving international disputes.

The meeting included discussions on visa-related issues faced by Pakistani citizens, cooperation in anti-narcotics and anti-smuggling efforts, training of police and coastal guards, and improving coordination to enhance bilateral collaboration. Both sides agreed in principle to declare Islamabad and Muscat as sister cities.

Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Sultan of Oman for granting amnesty to Pakistani prisoners on Eid. The two sides also discussed enhancing cooperation for the repatriation of Pakistani inmates from Omani jails.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Naqvi emphasized “Oman and Pakistan share common values; we are brothers and neighbors. Together, we will take Pakistan-Oman cooperation to new heights. The steps to enhance this partnership will be visible within days.”

The Omani Interior Minister echoed these sentiments, stating that Pakistan and Oman enjoy deep-rooted, fraternal, and historic ties.

Also present at the meeting were senior officials from Oman’s Ministry of Interior and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman, Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari.

Upon his arrival in Muscat for a one-day official visit, Minister Naqvi was warmly welcomed at the airport by senior officials of the Omani Ministry of Interior, Secretary of Interior Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud Al Busaidi, Pakistan’s Ambassador Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari, and other dignitaries.

Minister Naqvi also held a separate meeting with Secretary Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud, who welcomed him to Oman with great warmth. Minister Naqvi emphasized Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation with Oman, particularly in counter-narcotics and anti-human trafficking efforts.