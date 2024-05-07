Federal Interior Minister Reaches Quetta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday reached Quetta where he was received by Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo at Quetta Airport.
As per Balochistan Home Ministry spokesperson, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will preside over a special meeting related to law and order in Quetta.
APP/ask
