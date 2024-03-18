(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Monday visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to him.

The Minister laid a wreath and offered fateha at the mausoleum

He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Later, he inked his impressions in the visitors' book.