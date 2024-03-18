Federal Interior Minister Visits Quaid's Mausoleum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Monday visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to him.
The Minister laid a wreath and offered fateha at the mausoleum
He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.
Later, he inked his impressions in the visitors' book.
Recent Stories
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent
Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kite seller held in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
Fake NAB chairman, accomplice held15 minutes ago
-
SACM condoles with senior journalist over demise of father15 minutes ago
-
DG Information KP condoles over Shakir’s demise15 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of death of sewer men15 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest three suspects for fraud, extortion15 minutes ago
-
'Punjab govt working for public welfare'25 minutes ago
-
Maqbool assumes charge as Minister of Science and Technology25 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condoles demise of Raja Waqar25 minutes ago
-
ECP asks contesting, returned candidates to submit tax returns25 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with narcotics35 minutes ago
-
Crack down on commercial use of residential buildings in Wah45 minutes ago