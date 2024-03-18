Open Menu

Federal Interior Minister Visits Quaid's Mausoleum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Federal Interior Minister visits Quaid's mausoleum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Monday visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to him.

The Minister laid a wreath and offered fateha at the mausoleum

He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Later, he inked his impressions in the visitors' book.

Recent Stories

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

29 minutes ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

43 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

3 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

4 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

5 hours ago
Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

5 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan