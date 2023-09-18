Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrest wanted criminal from France

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol Pakistan has arrested the accused Nasir Iqbal from France and later transported him to Sialkot Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol Pakistan has arrested the accused Nasir Iqbal from France and later transported him to Sialkot Airport.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused Nasir was wanted for a serious crime by the Punjab Police.

A case was registered against the accused in Gujrat under the provisions of murder.

FIA National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan had issued a red notice for the arrest of the accused.

The extradition of the accused was possible due to the close coordination of Interpol Islamabad with Interpol France.

Later, FIA Immigration handed over the accused to the concerned police authorities.

NCB Interpol Pakistan was rendering valuable services for the arrest of the accused who were absconding abroad and is always striving for the arrest and timely extradition of the most wanted accused.