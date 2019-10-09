UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Detects Electricity Theft

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:32 PM

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detects electricity theft

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday detected electricity theft at a restaurant in Samanabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday detected electricity theft at a restaurant in Samanabad.

According to FIA spokesman, a team of FIA conducted a raid at the restaurant in Samanabad and found electricty theft through an illegal meter.

The electricity was being pilfered with connivance of Lesco employees.

The FIA team has also arrested the restaurant owner Tariq Hameed and Mushtaq Dogar.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Electricity Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

PM Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi criticizes Fayyazu ..

5 minutes ago

Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2019: Iran ..

47 minutes ago

Is Yasir Hussain Disney's newest face?

13 minutes ago

TV series 'Alif' receives applause from Humayun Sa ..

14 minutes ago

Netizens bash Mehwish Hayat over her latest dance ..

14 minutes ago

Artificial Jewellery exports dip 56pc to 0.492 mln ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.