Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detects electricity theft

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday detected electricity theft at a restaurant in Samanabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday detected electricity theft at a restaurant in Samanabad.

According to FIA spokesman, a team of FIA conducted a raid at the restaurant in Samanabad and found electricty theft through an illegal meter.

The electricity was being pilfered with connivance of Lesco employees.

The FIA team has also arrested the restaurant owner Tariq Hameed and Mushtaq Dogar.

Further investigation was underway.