Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Lesco Teams Conduct Raid At Private Airline Office

Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:02 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), along with Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) staff, conducted a raid at a private airline office in Joher Town area here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), along with Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) staff, conducted a raid at a private airline office in Joher Town area here on Thursday.

According to an FIA spokesman, the owner of the airline office, Zulfiqar Bhatti, was involed in theft of electricity directly from the main power line, in connivance with the Lesco staff.

Residents of 11 adjacent residential flats were also getting electricity from the airline office.

The spokesman said the raid was conducted under the supervision of Hashim Raza, deputy director FIA Lahore.

The FIA registered a case against owner of the building, airline company owner and the Lesco staff involved in the theft.

