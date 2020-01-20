Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) nabs three human traffickers

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has conducted a search operation in Multan and arrested three suspects involved in human-trafficking

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has conducted a search operation in Multan and arrested three suspects involved in human-trafficking.As per media reports, Anti-human trafficking wing while carrying out a search operation in Multan nabbed three suspects identified as Qadir Baksh, Naseer Ahmad, and Ijaz Ahmad, involved in human-trafficking.

According to FIA officials, all three suspects were involved in human-trafficking that were shifted to an undisclosed place for further interrogation.