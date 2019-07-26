UrduPoint.com
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Offloads Five Passengers

Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:23 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Immigration on Friday offloaded five passenger at the Allama Iqbal airport here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Immigration on Friday offloaded five passenger at the Allama Iqbal airport here.

According to the FIA spokesman, passengers Ahmer Faraz, Bilal Hussain, Kashif Jawad, Umaie-ul-Hassan and Sheraz Rias, all residents of Faisalabad, were travelling to Japan by flight EK-624.

During immigration clearance, their work visas were found fake. All of the five passengers were offloaded and sent to FIA/AHTC Lahore for further action.

Further investigation is under way.

