Federal IT Minister For Revival Of TIP

Wed 21st August 2019 | 08:51 PM

Federal IT minister for revival of TIP

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Wednesday said revival of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) was vital to catering the needs of IT industry of the country

He made these remarks during his meeting with Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro where matters related to privatization of Telephone Industries of Pakistan were discussed, said a press release here.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro where matters related to privatization of Telephone Industries of Pakistan were discussed, said a press release here.

He said TIP was our asset and steps will be taken for its revival adding that multiple business options were available for utilizing the infrastructure of TIP.

Minister said that it is our priority to make TIP a revenue generating body.

Federal Secretaries from Ministry of IT and Privatization Commission along with others were also present in the meeting

