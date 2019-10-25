Federal Law Minister Calls On KP Chief Minister
Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:42 PM
Federal Minister for Law, Dr. Faroogh Nasim Friday met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and discussed important legal matters with him
Chairman Insaf Lawyer Forum, Shahid Nasim Gondal was present in the meeting.
The Chief Minister said that problems faced by lawyer's fraternity would be addressed on priority basis. During the meeting, various matters were discussed and consulted upon.