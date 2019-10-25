Federal law minister calls on KP Chief Minister

Federal Minister for Law, Dr. Faroogh Nasim Friday met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and discussed important legal matters with him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Law, Dr. Faroogh Nasim Friday met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister , Mahmood Khan and discussed important legal matters with him.

Chairman Insaf Lawyer Forum, Shahid Nasim Gondal was present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that problems faced by lawyer's fraternity would be addressed on priority basis. During the meeting, various matters were discussed and consulted upon.