Open Menu

Federal Law Minister, KP Governor Discuss Political, Legal Affairs

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Federal Law Minister, KP Governor discuss political, legal affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met on Thursday to discuss the country’s overall political and legal situation, along with other federal matters.

Prominent lawyer Barrister Aqeel Malik and PPP’s parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, were also present.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi emphasized the need for grants for the High Court and District Bar, as well as the establishment of an FIA court. The federal minister assured him of resolving these issues.

Meanwhile, Minister Tarar expressed deep sorrow over the recent terrorist attack in Bannu, condemning the killing of innocent people in Masjid.

He said that such cowardly attacks are against the true teachings of islam.

The discussion also covered federal matters, including development projects and law and order in KP. Both leaders agreed that all institutions must work together to combat terrorism and establish lasting peace in the country.

Governor Kundi also expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in KP, criticizing the provincial government's failure to maintain law and order.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

China eases rules for merger, acquisition loans to ..

China eases rules for merger, acquisition loans to boost tech innovation

30 seconds ago
 Buimerc rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark its AE ..

Buimerc rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark its AED20 million contribution in su ..

39 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Austrian Federal Chancellor

16 minutes ago
 Fifth edition of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs U ..

Fifth edition of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs UAE programme concludes

31 minutes ago
 Shurooq promotes Sharjah's eco-tourism at ITB Berl ..

Shurooq promotes Sharjah's eco-tourism at ITB Berlin

46 minutes ago
 United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting

United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting

1 hour ago
talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ ..

Talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart a ..

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion s ..

Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance

2 hours ago
 MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to disc ..

MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch Ne ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass

3 hours ago
 Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to gr ..

Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan