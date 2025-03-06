Federal Law Minister, KP Governor discuss political, legal affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met on Thursday to discuss the country’s overall political and legal situation, along with other federal matters.

Prominent lawyer Barrister Aqeel Malik and PPP’s parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, were also present.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi emphasized the need for grants for the High Court and District Bar, as well as the establishment of an FIA court. The federal minister assured him of resolving these issues.

Meanwhile, Minister Tarar expressed deep sorrow over the recent terrorist attack in Bannu, condemning the killing of innocent people in Masjid.

He said that such cowardly attacks are against the true teachings of islam.

The discussion also covered federal matters, including development projects and law and order in KP. Both leaders agreed that all institutions must work together to combat terrorism and establish lasting peace in the country.

Governor Kundi also expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in KP, criticizing the provincial government's failure to maintain law and order.

