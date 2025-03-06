Federal Law Minister, KP Governor Discuss Political, Legal Affairs
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met on Thursday to discuss the country’s overall political and legal situation, along with other federal matters.
Prominent lawyer Barrister Aqeel Malik and PPP’s parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, were also present.
During the meeting, Governor Kundi emphasized the need for grants for the High Court and District Bar, as well as the establishment of an FIA court. The federal minister assured him of resolving these issues.
Meanwhile, Minister Tarar expressed deep sorrow over the recent terrorist attack in Bannu, condemning the killing of innocent people in Masjid.
He said that such cowardly attacks are against the true teachings of islam.
The discussion also covered federal matters, including development projects and law and order in KP. Both leaders agreed that all institutions must work together to combat terrorism and establish lasting peace in the country.
Governor Kundi also expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in KP, criticizing the provincial government's failure to maintain law and order.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
China eases rules for merger, acquisition loans to boost tech innovation
Buimerc rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark its AED20 million contribution in su ..
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Austrian Federal Chancellor
Fifth edition of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs UAE programme concludes
Shurooq promotes Sharjah's eco-tourism at ITB Berlin
United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting
Talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart a ..
Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance
MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..
Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RTA conducted road checking in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Third phase of Drug-Free Peshawar launched: Minister6 minutes ago
-
Youth open court in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Federal Law Minister, KP Governor discuss political, legal affairs6 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Takes Action Against Ramadan Ordinance Violations1 hour ago
-
Barrister Saif praised PPC for production of customized wheelchairs1 hour ago
-
DC Abbottabad honours Muqaddas and Momina Tariq for gold medal triumph in Japan Lacrosse Championshi ..1 hour ago
-
10 students injured in Nowshera accident1 hour ago
-
Sadiq Art Festival held at Sadiq Public School1 hour ago
-
IG Rizvi sets new crime-fighting targets for SHOs in online meeting1 hour ago
-
District-wide cleanliness drive underway1 hour ago
-
Lehri vows to develop Transport Dept on modern lines for facilitating people1 hour ago