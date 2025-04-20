Federal Law Minister Launches Wheat Harvest In Jaranwala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar inaugurated the wheat harvesting drive under the aegis of Tarar Agricultural Farms in Jaranwala.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he paid tribute to farmers and termed them real heroes of the nation. He said that the government is committed to transforming the agriculture sector on modern lines.
Due to sincere efforts of the incumbent government, this year Pakistan has witnessed average wheat production more than the average yield of previous years, he added. He said that both federal and Punjab governments are actively working to deliver relief to wheat growers and improve their livelihoods.
In this connection, farmer-friendly policies are being implemented in letter and spirit besides ensuring execution of other development projects, he added.
He also stressed the need to integrate agriculture into the national education curriculum to create awareness and technical knowledge among the youth. Drawing inspiration from international success stories, he said that China has brought about an agricultural revolution through progressive farming and we must follow such examples.
He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought special cooperation from China in this regard. As a result, more than 1000 agricultural graduates from Pakistan are set to receive training in China, he added.
Sharing his personal background, the minister said that he belonged to a farmer family and he fully understands the challenges of the farming community.
He also highlighted the importance of quality seeds for higher production and said that the Prime Minister is strongly committed for seed development initiatives.Commenting on current challenges in the grain market, the minister termed it temporary and said that we recognized the issues and are actively working to address the same on top priority.
A prominent leader of Punjab Chamber of Agriculture, Sarfaraz Tarar also addressed the gathering and said that beginning of wheat harvest brings smiles to the faces of farmers as it is a season of hope and reward. The government should redress their genuine issues to a priority basis, he added.
