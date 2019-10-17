Federal Minister admits govt’s mistake not to talk JUI-F

(@fidahassanain)

Pervez Khattak says they will contact Fazlur Rehman for talks on his plan for Azadi March and hope he will not refuse.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak admitted that it was their party’s fault not to talk with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), hinting that they were now ready even to talk to other opposition parties.

Talking in a tv show, federal minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said that it was their fault that they got late but they ready to talk to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and hoped that he would not refuse them.

The minister, who has also been given the task by Prime Minister Imran Khan of holding talks with JUI-F, said that they had barred their minister from giving any statement against Fazlur Rehman and his party.

Khattak said the country was going through critical situation and many other challenges

“We’ll do whatever we could for this country and we shall contact Fazlur Rehman and hold talks,” said Khattak during a TV program.

JUI-F Chief has set Oct 27 as the date to launch Azadi March and will start his protest from Karchi, Sindh and expectedly will reach Islamabad on Oct 31.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered talks with the JUI-F but Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded resignation from the PM and said that no talks would be held with the government until the resignation of the PM and his party leaders.