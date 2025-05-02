Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Visits Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2 May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, visited the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) in Abu Dhabi, where he met with His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE.

The meeting centred on learning from Abu Dhabi’s achievements in leveraging artificial intelligence and digital technologies to enhance governance and public service delivery.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal commended the UAE’s leadership in digital transformation and lauded DGE’s innovative platforms, such as TAMM.

He expressed Pakistan’s interest in fostering cooperation with DGE to support ongoing public sector reforms under the Ministry of Planning’s “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, which aims to build a more efficient and citizen-centric governance model.

Both sides agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in digital governance, capacity-building, and AI-driven public services.

The visit reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and the UAE to deepen institutional linkages and promote innovation in public sector development.