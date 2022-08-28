UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister Appeals Philanthropists To Help Govt In Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema on Sunday appealed all the philanthropists at home and abroad to step forward and help the government for rehabilitation of flood victims.

"Federal and provincial governments are in close contact regarding the relief distribution of necessary food items amongst the flood affectees", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He further assured that the government will help flood affectees at every step.

He mentioned the country had received unprecedented rains this year, breaking past average rainfall record, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan where flash floods have killed hundreds of people.

"Our nation is ahead of all in the world when it comes to the passion to sacrifice. I appeal to all nation to support their brothers and sisters," he added.

Replying to a query, he said rehabilitation of the flood victims is the main goal after the immediate relief work is done.

