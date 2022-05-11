UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister Appreciates VC IUB For Providing Numerous Scholarships To Students

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 07:13 PM

The Director of the Directorate of Financial Assistance, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) called on Federal Minister of Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud in Islamabad today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Director of the Directorate of Financial Assistance, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) called on Federal Minister of Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud in Islamabad today.

On this occasion, he also invited the Federal Minister to grace the event of 'Cheque Distribution Ceremony' under British Council Scholarship Programme as the chief guest, scheduled to be held on June 2 at IUB.

Mahmud accepted the invitation and appreciated the hard work of faculty and students, and the vision of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for providing scholarship opportunities to the needy and talented students of South Punjab.

