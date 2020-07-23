UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister Asad Umar Calls On Governor Balochistan

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House Quetta on Thursday.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Focal Person of the Prime Minister of Pakistan for COVID-19 Faisal Sultan were also present on the occasion.

Improvement of Law and order situation in the country and province measures taken against coronavirus and mutual understanding affairs were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said policies should be formulated according to the need of the public for removing a sense of deprivation and backwardness from Balochistan, saying better policies are sources of good governance which fruits would reach to the people in the area.

He said there have good relations between the federation and the provinces while the incumbent regime had taken timely action against the pandemic virus at the central and provincial levels are having a positive impact which is a positive sign of the country.

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by its central leader Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak also called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan in a separate meeting.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Federal Minister Asad Umar, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, and the delegation discussed public issues related to education, health, clean water and unemployment in different districts of the province.

The delegation also demanded a special package for Balochistan from the federation to increase the education quota for Balochistan students and eliminate unemployment from the province.

On the occasion, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the development and prosperity of Balochistan and assured the delegation that he would make all possible cooperation to address public related problems for the interest of the province.

