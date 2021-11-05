Federal Minister Asad Umar meets Governor Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar met with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House Quetta on Friday.

During the meeting, the overall situation of the country and the province and issues of mutual interest including ongoing development projects under the Federal PSDP in Balochistan were discussed in detail.