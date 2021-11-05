UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister Asad Umar Meets Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:53 PM

Federal Minister Asad Umar meets Governor Balochistan

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar met with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar met with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House Quetta on Friday.

During the meeting, the overall situation of the country and the province and issues of mutual interest including ongoing development projects under the Federal PSDP in Balochistan were discussed in detail.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Asad Umar Governor

Recent Stories

US Senior Diplomat to Visit Uruguay, Peru to Discu ..

US Senior Diplomat to Visit Uruguay, Peru to Discuss Climate, Human Rights - Sta ..

26 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals qualifiers

Tennis: ATP Finals qualifiers

29 seconds ago
 Sindhi folk artists enthralled audience at Lok Mel ..

Sindhi folk artists enthralled audience at Lok Mela

29 minutes ago
 Emergence of good governance atop priorities of PT ..

Emergence of good governance atop priorities of PTI led AJK Government, Qayyum. ..

29 minutes ago
 Republic of Korea lifts visa restrictions on Pakis ..

Republic of Korea lifts visa restrictions on Pakistani E-9 workers

29 minutes ago
 Haleem demands fair inquiry into Nazim Jokhio's m ..

Haleem demands fair inquiry into Nazim Jokhio's murder

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.