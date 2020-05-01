Federal Minister Asad Umar pays tributes to labour class workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Friday reiterated PTI government's commitment to effectively protect the basic rights of workers and laborers and to help them meet emerging challenges of globalisation.

In his message on the occasion of Labour Day being observed today (Friday) on ptv news, he said today we acknowledge with gratitude the valuable and an immense contribution of the labour class in the progress and development of the country as they are like our backbone." He said the government is also making best possible efforts to combating the coronavirus pandemic and handling the threat proactively thus nation should play their responsible citizens' role to follow its SOPs.

He said, "the govt is keening analyzing experiences of other countries and watch their efforts for fight against corona virus; we are actively in contact with our foreign friends and officials and can understand the intensity of the situation prevailing all over the world as we can foresee the risks, we know what needs to be done in this critical situation".

The minister said all necessary measures have already been taken for the safety of citizens, adding, the coronavirus would be eliminated soon with the joint efforts of the government and the public.