UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister Asad Umar Pays Tributes To Labour Class Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Federal Minister Asad Umar pays tributes to labour class workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Friday reiterated PTI government's commitment to effectively protect the basic rights of workers and laborers and to help them meet emerging challenges of globalisation.

In his message on the occasion of Labour Day being observed today (Friday) on ptv news, he said today we acknowledge with gratitude the valuable and an immense contribution of the labour class in the progress and development of the country as they are like our backbone." He said the government is also making best possible efforts to combating the coronavirus pandemic and handling the threat proactively thus nation should play their responsible citizens' role to follow its SOPs.

He said, "the govt is keening analyzing experiences of other countries and watch their efforts for fight against corona virus; we are actively in contact with our foreign friends and officials and can understand the intensity of the situation prevailing all over the world as we can foresee the risks, we know what needs to be done in this critical situation".

The minister said all necessary measures have already been taken for the safety of citizens, adding, the coronavirus would be eliminated soon with the joint efforts of the government and the public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Asad Umar Progress All Government Best PTV Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan Begins Oil Output Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal ..

4 minutes ago

Irish airline Ryanair cuts up to 3,000 jobs over v ..

4 minutes ago

Rivers and reservoirs level report

4 minutes ago

Number of Israel's COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 16,000, ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers Record 7,933 New COVID-19 Cases, ..

5 minutes ago

China Foundation for Peace, Development donates su ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.