Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khichi Call On Governor Kamran Tessori
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khichi here called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House on Wednesday.
Both the leaders discussed in detail the preservation of national heritage, establishment of cultural centers, museums, and increasing cultural cooperation with the federation.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Sindh said that the culture of Sindh is a bright aspect of our national identity, practical steps are being taken to preserve it.
He said that national heritage is not only a monument of the past, but also the identity of the future.
He said that the office of Quaid-e-Azam and the objects used by father of the nation are preserved in the Governor House with great devotion, considering them as national heritage. The Governor House is not just a building, it is a gateway to history, consciousness and public communication that is open to all.
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khichi said that the cultural heritage of Sindh is a valuable asset of Pakistan.
He said that highlighting the ideals, simplicity, and principled life of the founder of Pakistan is indispensable for guiding our generations.
