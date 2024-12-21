Federal Minister calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday met MQM-Pakistan Chairman and Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at Governor House.

During the meeting, the Governor briefed Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on the ongoing efforts to resolve the Parachinar issue.

He said that following his directives, essential food items and medicines have been delivered to Parachinar.

The Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui praised the Governor Sindh’s efforts in addressing the issues of Kurram and Parachinar, describing these measures as commendable.