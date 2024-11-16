- Home
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain Is Busy Making Special Efforts To Move The Ministry Of Religious Affairs In The Right Direction.Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Ijaz Ahmad Published November 16, 2024 | 06:36 PM
For the welfare of the Labour& Ministry of Human Resources the Federal Minister is taking practical steps to attract the international community to Pakistan on an immediate basis
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) For the welfare of the Labour& Ministry of Human Resources the Federal Minister is taking practical steps to attract the international community to Pakistan on an immediate basis.
Islamabad, November 16, 2024 () Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Chaudhry Salik Hussain is seriously considering to raise the standard of living of the skilled and capable people.
He said that for the welfare of the Labour &Ministry of Human Resources, )Federal Minister is taking practical steps to attract the United Nations to Pakistan on an emergency basis.
For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Ministry of Religious Affairs is undergoing reforms to provide the best facilities to Hujaaj and pilgrims.
