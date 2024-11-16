Open Menu

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain Is Busy Making Special Efforts To Move The Ministry Of Religious Affairs In The Right Direction.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Ijaz Ahmad Published November 16, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move the Ministry of Religious Affairs in the right direction.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

For the welfare of the Labour& Ministry of Human Resources the Federal Minister is taking practical steps to attract the international community to Pakistan on an immediate basis

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) For the welfare of the Labour& Ministry of Human Resources the Federal Minister is taking practical steps to attract the international community to Pakistan on an immediate basis. Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad, November 16, 2024 () Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Chaudhry Salik Hussain is seriously considering to raise the standard of living of the skilled and capable people.

He said that for the welfare of the Labour &Ministry of Human Resources, )Federal Minister is taking practical steps to attract the United Nations to Pakistan on an emergency basis.
For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Ministry of Religious Affairs is undergoing reforms to provide the best facilities to Hujaaj and pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations November Muslim Best Labour

Recent Stories

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

24 minutes ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

43 minutes ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

4 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

4 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

4 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

4 hours ago
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan