Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain Is Busy Making Special Efforts To Move The Ministry Of Religious Affairs In The Right Direction.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 04:42 PM

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move the Ministry of Religious Affairs in the right direction.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

For the welfare of the Labour& Ministry of Human Resources the Federal Minister is taking practical steps to attract the international community to Pakistan on an immediate basis. Co-ordinatior to Federal Minister

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Coordinator to minister for Religious affairs& overseas Pakistanis Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Chaudhry Salik Hussain is seriously considering to raise the standard of living of the skilled and capable people.

He said that for the welfare of the Labour &Ministry of Human Resources, )Federal Minister is taking practical steps to attract the United Nations to Pakistan on an emergency basis.
For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Ministry of Religious Affairs is undergoing reforms to provide the best facilities to Hujaaj and pilgrims.

