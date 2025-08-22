Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Technology (NUTECH) and reviewed the technical and vocational training programs.Federal minister said that the youth are the future of Pakistan,they have to be empowered by teaching them modern skills so that they can play an effective role in the country's development.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain stressed the importance of partnership for skill development and sustainability of programs and said that the government is committed to providing world-class skills to the youth so that they can succeed in the competitive job market.

The Federal Minister was also given a tour of the new campus of NUTECH where he was informed about the modern facilities, international standard laboratories and high-tech educational environment.

The establishment of the new campus will not only provide world-class education and research opportunities to the youth but will also create a skilled workforce for the local and international industry, which will help in the stability and development of the country's economy.

On this occasion, General Moazzam Ijaz said that NewTech is Pakistan's first university for industry, which is preparing the youth according to global requirements through research, innovation and skill-based education and is making its mark at the national and international levels.

The Federal Minister appreciated the leadership of NewTech and said that their efforts will prove to be a milestone in empowering the youth and taking Pakistan on the path of development.