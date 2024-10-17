A successful hosting of the summit for Pakistan will be a great honor and provide opportunities for investment at the international level. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that hosting a summit like SCO reflects the best policies of the state.He said that a strong economy plays an important role for national security.

The federal government and law enforcement agencies deserve congratulations for conducting the summit in a peaceful and efficient manner. He further said that Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memorandum of agreement in the SCO Summit will prove to be a milestone towards development.