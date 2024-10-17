- Home
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's Briefing On Important Topics And Memorandum Of Agreement In The SCO Summit Will Prove To Be Milestones Towards Development. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 06:36 PM
A successful hosting of the summit for Pakistan will be a great honor and provide opportunities for investment at the international level. Leader of Muslim League Q
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that hosting a summit like SCO reflects the best policies of the state.He said that a strong economy plays an important role for national security.
The federal government and law enforcement agencies deserve congratulations for conducting the summit in a peaceful and efficient manner. He further said that Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memorandum of agreement in the SCO Summit will prove to be a milestone towards development.
