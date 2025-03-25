Open Menu

Federal Minister Commends BISP’s Vision For Supporting Underprivileged Segment

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM

Federal Minister commends BISP’s vision for supporting underprivileged segment

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, praised the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) as a cornerstone institution for initiating the key programs to support the underprivileged segment of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, praised the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) as a cornerstone institution for initiating the key programs to support the underprivileged segment of the society.

He expressed these views during a meeting with BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid, where she also congratulated the Federal Minister on assuming the office of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, said a press release on Tuesday.

During the meeting with the federal minister, the chairperson of BISP provided an overview of key initiatives taken under BISP, including Benazir Nashonuma, Benazir Educational Scholarships, Benazir Kafalat, and the Benazir National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

She also introduced the upcoming “Hunar Mand” program, designed to empower skilled individuals with sustainable livelihoods.

The federal minister praised the initiative, stressing that such programs were crucial for enabling deserving people to support their families with dignity.

He emphasized that all available resources and strategies would be mobilized to uplift deserving individuals, with a special focus on women and marginalized sections of society.

Recent Stories

Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage

Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage

2 minutes ago
 Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda ..

Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda of forthcoming financing, dev ..

2 minutes ago
 Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security

Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security

2 minutes ago
 Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue

Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue

2 minutes ago
 Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations

Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

9 minutes ago
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan ..

Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution

9 minutes ago
 Policeman killed in SWA firing incident

Policeman killed in SWA firing incident

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers ..

18 minutes ago
 54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district u ..

54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district under Nigahban Ramazan program

2 minutes ago
 Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participatio ..

Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participation in leadership

2 minutes ago
 KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for publ ..

KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for public sector Universities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan