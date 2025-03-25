Federal Minister Commends BISP’s Vision For Supporting Underprivileged Segment
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, praised the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) as a cornerstone institution for initiating the key programs to support the underprivileged segment of the society.
He expressed these views during a meeting with BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid, where she also congratulated the Federal Minister on assuming the office of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, said a press release on Tuesday.
During the meeting with the federal minister, the chairperson of BISP provided an overview of key initiatives taken under BISP, including Benazir Nashonuma, Benazir Educational Scholarships, Benazir Kafalat, and the Benazir National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).
She also introduced the upcoming “Hunar Mand” program, designed to empower skilled individuals with sustainable livelihoods.
The federal minister praised the initiative, stressing that such programs were crucial for enabling deserving people to support their families with dignity.
He emphasized that all available resources and strategies would be mobilized to uplift deserving individuals, with a special focus on women and marginalized sections of society.
