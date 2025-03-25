Open Menu

Federal Minister Commends Rescue Of Asian Black Bear "Rocky"

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 08:29 PM

The Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, led by Federal Minister Musadik Masood Malik, has reaffirmed its commitment to wildlife protection following the successful rehabilitation of Rocky, a 7-year-old Asian Black Bear rescued from severe abuse

Rocky's plight gained national attention after a viral video exposed his horrific condition, he had endured 35 forced dog fights in Sargodha, leaving him with severe injuries, including a broken jaw that left him unable to eat.

Rocky’s plight gained national attention after a viral video exposed his horrific condition, he had endured 35 forced dog fights in Sargodha, leaving him with severe injuries, including a broken jaw that left him unable to eat.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB), in collaboration with Four Paws International, intervened after the Punjab Wildlife Department sought assistance.

The bear was safely sedated and transported to the IWMB Rescue & Rehabilitation Center, where he underwent critical medical treatment, including wound care, neutering, and microchipping.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Rocky was moved to a new enclosure, marking a major step in his recovery.

Federal Minister Musadik Masood Malik praised IWMB’s efforts, stating, "Rocky's rescue reflects our dedication to wildlife protection. We are taking strict measures to prevent such cruelty, strengthen wildlife laws, and safeguard endangered species."

The Ministry vowed to continue its efforts to ensure a cruelty-free and sustainable future for Pakistan’s wildlife.

