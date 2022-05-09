UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister Condoles Demise Of BHC Judge's Brother

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey on Monday visited the home of Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Balochistan High Court, and condoled the demise of his brother.

Member provincial assembly Haji Nawaz Kakar, former provincial ministers Maulvi Sarwar Musa Khel, Maulana Faizullah, Khalil-ur-Rehman Domar, Shakir Khan Kakar, Maulana Israrullah accompanied the federal minister.

They expressed their deep condolences over the demise of BHC judge's brother and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

