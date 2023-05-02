UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister Condoles Demise Of PG Balochistan's Brother

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Federal Minister condoles demise of PG Balochistan's brother

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch on Tuesday visited the chamber of Prosecutor General Balochistan Sajid Tarin to condole the demise of his brother.

The federal minister expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of PG Balochsitan's brother and prayed to Allah Almighty for the eternal peace of the deceased and courage to the bereaved family for bearing this loss with fortitude.

