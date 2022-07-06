Federal Minister congrats newly elected office bearers of PFUJ (Workers)

UrduPoint.com

July 06, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri on Wednesday extended her felicitation to the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Workers).

"I extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Parvaiz Shoukat for being elected unopposed president, Shahid Ali as general secretary, Anis Haider as joint secretary and other members in the elections of PFUJ (Workers)," the minister said in her congratulating message.

She said that Pakistan People's Party believes in the freedom of media and freedom of expression in the country and hoped that the newly elected body of PFUJ (Workers) will endeavor for the solution of problems faced by journalists and to work for the betterment of journalist community.

