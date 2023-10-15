Open Menu

Federal Minister Dr Abdullah Kausar Malik Meets CM Mohsin Naqvi

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Federal Minister Dr Abdullah Kausar Malik meets CM Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Dr Abdullah Kausar Malik

on Sunday met caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and exchanged views on steps

aimed at increasing yield of Rabi and Kharif crops.

According to official sources, Dr Abdullah Kausar Malik congratulated the Punjab CM on record

production of cotton in Punjab.

The prices of wheat and other commodities were discussed while proposal to keep wheat price

same was reviewed.

Special steps for keeping cotton price stable was also discussed.

There was a consensus to keep price of cotton stable through support of Trading Corporation

of Pakistan (TCP).

The CM said that stability in cotton prices was essential for providing reasonable return to

cotton growers.

He said the federal government should play its role in stabilizing cotton price by purchasing

cotton through TCP.

Good yield of cotton was welcoming and value-added products would help in fetching good

amount of forex, he added.

Federal minister Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik said that releasing of sewerage water in River

Ravi, canals and other rivers was harmful for water inhabitants and environment.

Ban on releasing sewerage water into rivers was inevitable to conserve environment.

The CM directed the WASA Managing Director and Deputy Commissioner Lahore to evolve

a strategy under the supervision of Federal Minister Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Water Price Sunday Cotton Government Wheat

Recent Stories

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

34 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

50 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

2 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

5 hours ago
ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

13 hours ago
 JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

13 hours ago
 Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final wit ..

Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

13 hours ago
 India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

13 hours ago
 Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-Worl ..

Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-World Bank talks

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned ..

Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned champion in Cars category, Aa ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan