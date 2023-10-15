Federal Minister Dr Abdullah Kausar Malik meets CM Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Dr Abdullah Kausar Malik

on Sunday met caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and exchanged views on steps

aimed at increasing yield of Rabi and Kharif crops.

According to official sources, Dr Abdullah Kausar Malik congratulated the Punjab CM on record

production of cotton in Punjab.

The prices of wheat and other commodities were discussed while proposal to keep wheat price

same was reviewed.

Special steps for keeping cotton price stable was also discussed.

There was a consensus to keep price of cotton stable through support of Trading Corporation

of Pakistan (TCP).

The CM said that stability in cotton prices was essential for providing reasonable return to

cotton growers.

He said the federal government should play its role in stabilizing cotton price by purchasing

cotton through TCP.

Good yield of cotton was welcoming and value-added products would help in fetching good

amount of forex, he added.

Federal minister Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik said that releasing of sewerage water in River

Ravi, canals and other rivers was harmful for water inhabitants and environment.

Ban on releasing sewerage water into rivers was inevitable to conserve environment.

The CM directed the WASA Managing Director and Deputy Commissioner Lahore to evolve

a strategy under the supervision of Federal Minister Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik in this regard.