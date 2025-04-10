Federal Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Attends 190th Syndicate Meeting Of QAU
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 08:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, attended the 190th Syndicate Meeting of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad.
The meeting reviewed the implementation of decisions made in the previous syndicate session, with a detailed discussion on the various steps taken by the Vice Chancellor in this regard.
Also present at the meeting were the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of QAU, Supreme Court Justice Jamal Mandokhail, and senior faculty members.
Key agenda items included discussions on academic appointments, issuance of degrees to graduates across programs ranging from BA to PhD, and policy matters concerning the affiliation of law colleges.
Administrative affairs, land demarcation of the university, and appeals related to discipline were also reviewed.
It was decided that Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, along with the Vice Chancellor, will meet with the Finance Minister next week to address the university’s financial issues. Additionally, they plan to meet with the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to resolve longstanding land demarcation and encroachment issues concerning the university’s premises.
