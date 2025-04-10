Open Menu

Federal Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Attends 190th Syndicate Meeting Of QAU

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 08:56 PM

Federal Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry attends 190th syndicate meeting of QAU

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, attended the 190th Syndicate Meeting of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, attended the 190th Syndicate Meeting of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of decisions made in the previous syndicate session, with a detailed discussion on the various steps taken by the Vice Chancellor in this regard.

Also present at the meeting were the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of QAU, Supreme Court Justice Jamal Mandokhail, and senior faculty members.

Key agenda items included discussions on academic appointments, issuance of degrees to graduates across programs ranging from BA to PhD, and policy matters concerning the affiliation of law colleges.

Administrative affairs, land demarcation of the university, and appeals related to discipline were also reviewed.

It was decided that Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, along with the Vice Chancellor, will meet with the Finance Minister next week to address the university’s financial issues. Additionally, they plan to meet with the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to resolve longstanding land demarcation and encroachment issues concerning the university’s premises.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

26 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

4 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan