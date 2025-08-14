Open Menu

Federal Minister Extends Warmest Congratulations To Nation On Pakistan's Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir Iqbal on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan.

In his special message, the minister said, “Today, as we celebrate the 78th anniversary of our beloved homeland, we pay tribute to the great sacrifices of our forefathers who envisioned and struggled for a free, sovereign, and dignified Pakistan."

"Independence Day is not only a reminder of our glorious past but also a call to strengthen our unity, renew our commitment to justice, and dedicate ourselves to the progress and prosperity of our country. Together, with faith and determination, we can build the Pakistan of our dreams — strong, peaceful, and prosperous," he remarked.

Marking the occasion, the minister also recalled Marka-e-Haq (Bunyan Al Marsous), praising the unwavering dedication and collective efforts of the Pakistan Army, national leadership, and the resilient people of Pakistan.

“The bravery and professionalism of the Pakistan Army have safeguarded our sovereignty, while the vision of our political leadership has guided the nation forward. Above all, the unity, resilience, and determination of our people have been the driving force behind our progress,” he added.

Concluding his message, Rana Mubashar Iqbal also paid tribute to overseas Pakistanis for their contributions and love for the country, stating that the Pakistani diaspora remains an integral part of the nation’s journey towards development and progress.

