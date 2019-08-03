(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has condemned the statement of Mir Hasil Bizenjo against national institution after opposition's defeat in Senate

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has condemned the statement of Mir Hasil Bizenjo against national institution after opposition's defeat in Senate.

Talking to media persons here in PTI's public secretariat, he said that people like Hasil Bizenjo were trying to malign Pakistan armed forces that had rendered invaluable sacrifices for the country.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari weakened institutions in the country, adding that opposition had strengthened the stance of India by giving statement against a national institution.

Sarwar said that opposition parties were not on one page and after senate elections it had been proved that even own members of the opposition were not with them.

Era of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had been ended, he added.

Rejecting allegations of horse-trading, he said senators cast their votes on the voice of their conscience.

To a question, the Minister said the PTI government fulfilled its promise of bringing FATA to the mainstream by merging the areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and holding fair elections there for the provincial assembly.

The minister asserted that the real thing was the problems of the people of Pakistan. The economic crisis of the country was very severe, adding that former governments were responsible as they only looted the country and did nothing for the welfare of masses.

The minister said that government had not threat from the Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman, adding that Moulana should devote his next four years in service of the religion following the failure in Senate election and all parties conference.