Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan pledges to take steps for art & culture promotion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said exemplary measures were being taken for promotion of arts, culture and welfare of artists.

Addressing at Pride of Pakistan Award ceremony at Punjab Council of Arts, the minister said the services of artists were important for societal development.

The government would honor artists, performers and the journalist community, he said.

On the occasion, awards were given to people who rendered tremendous services in the field of art & culture, journalism, sports, and social sector.

Prominent personalities Mishal Malik, Dr Jamal Nasir, Sarfaraz Shahid, Naheed Manzoor, Sajjad Kishwar, Nawazish Ali, Masood Khawaja, Babar Niazi, Raees Khan, Hanif Khalid, Babar Niazi, Ghazala Butt, Asma Butt, Azhar Lodhi, Farooq Qaiser, Ejaz Baig, Nawaz Raza, Manzoor Junior, Tariq Warsi, Tanvir Shahzad and others were awarded Pride of Pakistan award.