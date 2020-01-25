UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Pledges To Take Steps For Art & Culture Promotion

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:12 PM

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan pledges to take steps for art & culture promotion

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said exemplary measures were being taken for promotion of arts, culture and welfare of artists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said exemplary measures were being taken for promotion of arts, culture and welfare of artists.

Addressing at Pride of Pakistan Award ceremony at Punjab Council of Arts, the minister said the services of artists were important for societal development.

The government would honor artists, performers and the journalist community, he said.

On the occasion, awards were given to people who rendered tremendous services in the field of art & culture, journalism, sports, and social sector.

Prominent personalities Mishal Malik, Dr Jamal Nasir, Sarfaraz Shahid, Naheed Manzoor, Sajjad Kishwar, Nawazish Ali, Masood Khawaja, Babar Niazi, Raees Khan, Hanif Khalid, Babar Niazi, Ghazala Butt, Asma Butt, Azhar Lodhi, Farooq Qaiser, Ejaz Baig, Nawaz Raza, Manzoor Junior, Tariq Warsi, Tanvir Shahzad and others were awarded Pride of Pakistan award.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Punjab Nasir Farooq Qaiser Sajjad Kishwar Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

4 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

5 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

5 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.