Federal Minister for Aviation inaugurates Punjab float fabricated by Punjab Council of Arts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation inaugurated Punjab float fabricated by Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi in connection with Independence Day celebrations here on Thursday.

The Minister appreciated Punjab Council of the Arts adding that well adorned Punjab float has represented Pakistan as float was decorated with colourful buntings and national flags and the picture of heroes of Pakistan Movement.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistan created on Laila tul Qadar and Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made practical to the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is making all out efforts in making prosperous Pakistan.

Fedear Minister also visited photographic exhibition based on Pakistan Movement and said that these were fascinating photographs of 1947 and reminded the sacrifices of our ancestors.

He added that our mothers and daughters gave immense sacrifices for the sake of Pakistan and further said that goals for making Pakistan has not been achieved yet instead of passing 60 years. It was need of the time to own Pakistan and must play role for its progress and prosperity. Naheed Manzoor said that float has been prepared to create patriotism. Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed told that Punjab Float has been fabricated on the directions of Punjab Government which is based on Pakistan Movement. The purpose of the making float is to pay tribute to the heroes of Pakistan Movement and to give lesson to the young generation about the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers. Punjab Float will move on Murree Road, Mall Road, Cantonment and other adjoining areas for 13th & 14th August.